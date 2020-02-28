Mackay Shields LLC Sells 12,747 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,747 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $121,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $24.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,339.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,008,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,456. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,465.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,315.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,523.89.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

