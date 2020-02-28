Mackay Shields LLC Sells 52,382 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,193 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 52,382 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $45,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.81.

WMT stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,455,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,506,531. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $96.53 and a 1 year high of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $322.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.03 and its 200-day moving average is $117.10.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 43.00%.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,671,790 in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

