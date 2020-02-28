Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $126,564,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 47.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 611.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 55.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $83.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.18. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $74.05 and a fifty-two week high of $148.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.13). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.