MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Short Interest Update

MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the January 30th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 401,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 730,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after buying an additional 193,878 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 995.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 10,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $9.58 on Friday. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

