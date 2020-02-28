Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.28, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. Magellan Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Magellan Health updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.34-4.14 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.43-4.14 EPS.

Shares of MGLN traded down $5.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.01. The company had a trading volume of 539,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,815. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.68. Magellan Health has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $81.04.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 5,735 shares of Magellan Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.62, for a total value of $450,885.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,684.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $474,756 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Magellan Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Magellan Health in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

