Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.43-4.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.0-7.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.44 billion.Magellan Health also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.34-4.14 EPS.

Shares of MGLN opened at $65.52 on Friday. Magellan Health has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.76 and its 200-day moving average is $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.00, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Magellan Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Magellan Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Magellan Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Magellan Health in a report on Monday, November 11th.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 5,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.62, for a total transaction of $450,885.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,684.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,039 shares of company stock worth $474,756. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

