Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.34-4.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $7-7.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.44 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ MGLN opened at $65.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.04. Magellan Health has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

MGLN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Magellan Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Magellan Health in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Magellan Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Magellan Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 5,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.62, for a total value of $450,885.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,684.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 6,039 shares of company stock worth $474,756 in the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

