Magi Price Hits $0.0206 on Top Exchanges (XMG)

Magi (CURRENCY:XMG) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Magi has a total market cap of $195,800.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Magi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Magi has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Magi coin can now be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Magi Profile

Get Magi alerts:

Magi is a PoW/PoM/PoSII coin that uses the M7M hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2014. Magi’s total supply is 9,488,595 coins. Magi’s official website is coinmagi.org. Magi’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Magi_XMG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Magi

Magi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Magi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.