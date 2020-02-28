Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Earns Hold Rating from CIBC

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $61.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MGA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magna International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

NYSE MGA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.38. The company had a trading volume of 40,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,991. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.78. Magna International has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $57.09.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Magna International by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Magna International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 223.3% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Magna International in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

