Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $229.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.94 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 5.36%.

Several analysts have commented on MGY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Johnson Rice cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

In other news, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $37,484.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,359.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 150,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $1,726,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,771.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,174 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,352 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

MGY stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,963,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,832. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $14.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.96.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

