Main Street Capital Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 99.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.2%.

Shares of NYSE MAIN traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.93. 1,846,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.77. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $45.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.45 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 50.85%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

