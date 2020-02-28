Maker Trading Down 7.5% This Week (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. In the last week, Maker has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One Maker token can currently be purchased for about $582.92 or 0.06692141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, BitMart and Kyber Network. Maker has a total market cap of $575.48 million and approximately $7.35 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00054227 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00515280 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00066044 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030340 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005487 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Maker Profile

MKR is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 987,228 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO.

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, OasisDEX, Radar Relay, DDEX, Bancor Network, Bibox, Gate.io, GOPAX, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, OKEx, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, BitMart, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

