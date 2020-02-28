Man Group (LON:EMG) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Man Group (LON:EMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EMG. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Man Group from GBX 206 ($2.71) to GBX 192 ($2.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Man Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 173 ($2.28) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays downgraded Man Group to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 165 ($2.17) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Man Group to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 181.11 ($2.38).

EMG stock opened at GBX 144.55 ($1.90) on Friday. Man Group has a 1-year low of GBX 128.35 ($1.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 177.10 ($2.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 154.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 157.08.

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

