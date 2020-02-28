Man Group PLC (LON:EMG) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Man Group PLC (LON:EMG) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of EMG traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 146.60 ($1.93). The stock had a trading volume of 11,868,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,940,000. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 7.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 154.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 157.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 128.35 ($1.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 177.10 ($2.33).

Get Man Group alerts:

EMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Man Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Man Group from GBX 206 ($2.71) to GBX 192 ($2.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Man Group in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lowered Man Group to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 165 ($2.17) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Man Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 181.11 ($2.38).

About Man Group

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.