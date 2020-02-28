Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) Shares Acquired by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 937,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 84,540 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 4.76% of Manitex International worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 224,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 521,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 134,964 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 976,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 14,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 194,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 54,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.54. The company had a trading volume of 19,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,937. Manitex International Inc has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $108.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manitex International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Manitex International in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Manitex International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

