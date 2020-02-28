Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target Cut to C$31.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Maple Leaf Foods from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$47.00 to C$38.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Friday.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Shares of MFI stock traded down C$0.22 on Friday, hitting C$22.38. The stock had a trading volume of 879,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,251. Maple Leaf Foods has a twelve month low of C$21.06 and a twelve month high of C$35.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.26.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.