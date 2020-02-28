Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) PT Lowered to C$32.50 at Scotiabank

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$32.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$40.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Maple Leaf Foods from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$47.00 to C$38.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of TSE MFI traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$22.38. 879,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,251. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.26. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1-year low of C$21.06 and a 1-year high of C$35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

