Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Getting Extremely Negative Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media headlines about Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) have been trending extremely negative on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Marathon Petroleum earned a news sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Marathon Petroleum’s ranking:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cfra cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Shares of MPC traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.42. The company had a trading volume of 14,192,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,010,854. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $69.65. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.72.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

