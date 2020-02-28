Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Lowered to $74.00 at Piper Sandler

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

NYSE MPC traded down $2.32 on Friday, hitting $45.61. 474,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,723,623. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average of $58.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $69.65. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.72.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 58,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 16,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

