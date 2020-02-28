Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report $24.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.92 million to $25.00 million. Marchex posted sales of $26.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year sales of $102.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $101.29 million to $104.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $106.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marchex.

MCHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 31,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $109,015.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook purchased 55,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $199,852.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,236,400 shares of company stock worth $4,056,319 in the last ninety days. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHX. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Marchex by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Marchex by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marchex by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Marchex during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marchex by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 12,786 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHX opened at $2.56 on Friday. Marchex has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $5.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $110.31 million, a PE ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

