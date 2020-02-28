Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Marcus from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Marcus from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marcus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

MCS stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.11. Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $206.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.71 million. Marcus had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marcus will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Marcus’s payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

In other news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $38,670.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 88,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Marcus in the 4th quarter worth $11,101,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marcus by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 779,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,000 after purchasing an additional 100,403 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Marcus by 405.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 86,908 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Marcus in the 4th quarter worth $2,583,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marcus in the 4th quarter worth $1,772,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

