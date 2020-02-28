Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Earning Critical News Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) have been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Marriott International earned a news impact score of -2.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.00. 6,645,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.66. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $114.46 and a twelve month high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a return on equity of 162.43% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura increased their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marriott International from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Marriott International from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.71.

In other Marriott International news, insider John W. Marriott III sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total value of $3,044,510.00. Also, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $2,507,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,562 shares of company stock worth $16,543,861. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

