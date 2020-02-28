Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Cfra

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Cfra from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. The stock has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.66. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $114.46 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 162.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John W. Marriott III sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total transaction of $3,044,510.00. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 3,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total transaction of $519,718.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,814 shares in the company, valued at $391,877.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,562 shares of company stock valued at $16,543,861 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 373.9% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

