Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Short Interest Update

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the January 30th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLM. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $82,240,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 150,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,050,000 after acquiring an additional 96,918 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 217,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,840,000 after acquiring an additional 95,936 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1,067.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,668,000 after acquiring an additional 93,732 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 251.6% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 106,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,866,000 after acquiring an additional 76,422 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $292.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.50.

Shares of MLM traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.53. 1,102,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $188.44 and a twelve month high of $281.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.49.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

