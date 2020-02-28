Mary Anne Heino Sells 6,615 Shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 6,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $113,050.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,389,228.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mary Anne Heino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Mary Anne Heino sold 9,898 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $158,961.88.

On Friday, December 20th, Mary Anne Heino sold 19,260 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $401,571.00.

LNTH stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.55. 733,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,513. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $639.82 million, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average is $20.39.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Lantheus had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 45.81%. The business had revenue of $89.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 802.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter worth $114,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

