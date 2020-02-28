Mason Graphite Inc (CVE:LLG) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Mason Graphite Inc (CVE:LLG) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mason Graphite in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $0.35 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Mason Graphite’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

CVE:LLG opened at C$0.24 on Friday. Mason Graphite has a 12 month low of C$0.19 and a 12 month high of C$0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 million and a PE ratio of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Mason Graphite Company Profile

Mason Graphite Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property, which consists of 215 claims covering an area of 11,630 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.

