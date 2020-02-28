MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 4.37%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

MTZ traded down $3.30 on Friday, hitting $49.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,963,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.57. MasTec has a 52-week low of $44.55 and a 52-week high of $73.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTZ. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 target price on MasTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.25.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

