Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Lessened by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,501 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.0% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $33,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 81.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard stock traded down $10.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $275.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,643. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $324.72 and its 200 day moving average is $292.17. The company has a market cap of $299.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $215.93 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.58.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

