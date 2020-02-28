Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCFT. BidaskClub raised Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on Mastercraft Boat in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised Mastercraft Boat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of MCFT opened at $16.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. Mastercraft Boat has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.75 million. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.16% and a net margin of 3.95%. Mastercraft Boat’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercraft Boat will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,940,000 after acquiring an additional 429,570 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 846,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after buying an additional 30,823 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 658.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 833,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after buying an additional 723,928 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 803,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after buying an additional 229,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can grew its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can now owns 532,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after buying an additional 135,295 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

