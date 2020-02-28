Matchpool (GUP) Achieves Market Cap of $182,053.00

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 28th. During the last seven days, Matchpool has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. One Matchpool token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Gatecoin, HitBTC and Upbit. Matchpool has a total market capitalization of $182,053.00 and $199.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.98 or 0.02524980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00217488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00046784 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128461 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Matchpool Token Profile

Matchpool was first traded on January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

