Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.58.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTNB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Aegis started coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matinas BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

Shares of Matinas BioPharma stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. Matinas BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTNB. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Matinas BioPharma by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,011,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,025 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Matinas BioPharma by 1,988.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 369,925 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at $697,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at $676,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at $622,000.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.