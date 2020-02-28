Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Acquires 1,446 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $935,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,900,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,914. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.72. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $118.70 and a one year high of $161.79. The firm has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.45.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $632,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,178 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,967 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

