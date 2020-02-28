Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Boosts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,114 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.76.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,390,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 672.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.05. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.05 and a fifty-two week high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

