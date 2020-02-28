Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Buys 89,844 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,849 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,844 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for about 1.7% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in eBay were worth $10,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 24,497 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 15,497 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in eBay by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 81,676 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in eBay by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 53,191 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp lifted its holdings in eBay by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 164,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in eBay by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 394,943 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $14,261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 29,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $1,099,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,278,457. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.68.

Shares of eBay stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $34.64. 16,824,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,695,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. eBay Inc has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

