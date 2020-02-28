Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $10.13 Million Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares during the period. Kimberly Clark accounts for approximately 1.7% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $10,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 13,665.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 747,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 742,294 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,194,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,795,000 after buying an additional 481,402 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,292,000 after buying an additional 444,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,394,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,069,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.10. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $114.62 and a one year high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 59.80%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.64.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

