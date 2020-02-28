Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $11.54 Million Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 14,436 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum accounts for 1.9% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $11,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,012 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:OXY traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $32.74. 24,165,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,405,866. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $68.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.89.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Edward Jones raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.48.

In related news, Director Jack B. Moore purchased 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.