Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $12.46 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 2.0% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,118,461,000 after buying an additional 392,227 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO traded down $6.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $290.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,959,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,736. The company has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $246.67 and a one year high of $342.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $330.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

