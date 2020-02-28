Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $14.39 Million Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,045 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 82,473 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 2.3% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.1% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,875 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 355,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $846,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.30. The stock had a trading volume of 20,842,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,582,046. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

A number of research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Argus raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $2,427,887.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,603.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,181,347 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

