Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $6.25 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,702 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11,524.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,127 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,599,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,821 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 22.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,218,000 after purchasing an additional 990,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,975.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.34. The stock had a trading volume of 20,832,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,820,877. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.25 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $90.11 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

