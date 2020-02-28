Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Increases Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.80. The company had a trading volume of 14,444,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,258,790. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.74. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.47.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

