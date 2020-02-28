Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Purchases 3,442 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,039 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.9% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,086,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,504 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,739,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,351 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,241,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,734,014,000 after purchasing an additional 878,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,196 shares in the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.16. 45,824,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,112,305. The stock has a market cap of $236.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

