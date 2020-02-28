Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Purchases 8,373 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 1.9% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.22. 120,886,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,916,883. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $252.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average of $37.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.03.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.