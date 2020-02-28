Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Purchases Shares of 355,713 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 355,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,034,000. Truist Financial makes up approximately 3.3% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $12,952,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $976,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $5,823,000. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens cut their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

NYSE:TFC traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.14. 10,746,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,673,524. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

