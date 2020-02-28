Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Sells 1,196 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.2% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,209,000 after purchasing an additional 272,208 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,480,000 after purchasing an additional 56,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,536,000 after purchasing an additional 115,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Cfra lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.37.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.03. 14,163,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,609,928. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.26 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $197.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.30.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.