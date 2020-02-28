Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Sells 1,681 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after buying an additional 2,470,382 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 53.8% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 136,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,936,000 after buying an additional 47,605 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $218,000. S&CO Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 17,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.23. 22,783,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,587,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $97.75 and a twelve month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.