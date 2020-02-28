Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Sells 21,496 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY reduced its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,496 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in United Technologies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 249,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,416,000 after purchasing an additional 31,779 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Technologies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in United Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 146,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in United Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in United Technologies by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 11,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.59. 12,341,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,456,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.41. The company has a market cap of $119.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $121.48 and a 12 month high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.27.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

