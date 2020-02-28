Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Sells 25,704 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,704 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Standpoint Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.72.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,497,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116,561. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.67 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.03 and a 200-day moving average of $115.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

