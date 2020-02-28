Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Sells 2,739 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY cut its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the period. TE Connectivity accounts for approximately 1.9% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $11,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden grew its position in TE Connectivity by 20.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $2,610,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $703,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $6,626,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in TE Connectivity by 2.9% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 69,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,430,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

NYSE TEL traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.87. 3,446,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.23. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1-year low of $78.83 and a 1-year high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $944,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,688 shares of company stock worth $5,150,188 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

