Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Sells 2,914 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,807.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 42,764 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.89, for a total transaction of $4,271,695.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,019.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,418 shares of company stock worth $12,658,163. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.79.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.26. 6,113,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $78.45 and a twelve month high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.