Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Sells 8,154 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,811 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,154 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 632.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,046 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,566,805 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,480,000 after purchasing an additional 715,141 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,883,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,174,452 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,377,000 after purchasing an additional 334,804 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 714,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after purchasing an additional 323,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DVN traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $16.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,847,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,912,724. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Devon Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $35.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Citigroup began coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Devon Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.